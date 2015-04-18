Gerber Pick-ups Cheese & Spinach Ravioli Toddler Meal Perspective: front
Gerber Pick-ups Cheese & Spinach Ravioli Toddler Meal Perspective: back
Gerber Pick-ups Cheese & Spinach Ravioli Toddler Meal Perspective: left
Gerber Pick-ups Cheese & Spinach Ravioli Toddler Meal Perspective: right
Gerber Pick-ups Cheese & Spinach Ravioli Toddler Meal

6 ozUPC: 0001500000908
What makes Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups Cheese and Spinach Ravioli perfect for toddlers? Our tender raviolis offer whole grain goodness, contain no preservatives, and help toddlers master self-feeding. They're also easy to chew and swallow. Serve as part of a balanced meal or snack.

  • Convenient and easy to serve
  • Tray not made with BPA
  • Pasta made with whole grain

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tray drained (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol10mg3.33%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate12g4.36%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cooked Cheese and Spinach Ravioli (Water, Whole Wheat Flour and Enriched Flour Blend [Whole Wheat Flour, Enriched Durum Wheat Flour {Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid}], Ricotta Cheese [Whey, Milk, Distilled Vinegar, Carrageenan], Bread Crumbs [Bleached Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar, Salt], Egg, Low Moisture Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese [Cultured Part Skim Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Less Than 2% of: Dehydrated Spinach Flakes, Salt, Soybean Oil, Egg White, Natural Cheddar Cheese Flavor [Cheddar Cheese {Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes}, Whey, Natural Flavor, Buttermilk, Modified Cornstarch, Salt, Lactic Acid, Calcium Lactate, Disodium Phosphate], Romano Cheese [Cultured Cow's Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Annatto Extract Color), Water, Less Than 1% of: Sugar, Cheddar Cheese (Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Salt, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.