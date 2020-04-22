Your little one’s favorite Puffs now available To Go! Stock up with 12 portable packs of whole grain goodness that are melt-in-their-mouth good! Each serving of Gerber® Puffs to Go has 2 grams of whole grains, 5 essential vitamins and minerals and are Non-GMO Project Verified so you can feel good about giving them to your crawler on the move. Perfect for the diaper bag or owning snack day at daycare – Puffs to Go are the ideal snack that are just the right size for little fingers learning to pick up.

MELT IN YOUR MOUTH GOOD!: An ideal snack for your crawler learning to self-feed, our Puffs dissolve easily and they're just the right size for little fingers learning to pick up.

WHOLESOME INGREDIENTS: Gerber® Puffs are filled with the goodness of 2 grams of whole grains per serving, 5 essential vitamins & minerals with none of the bad stuff like artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners.

NUTRITIOUS SNACKS: From baby's first finger foods to nutritious toddler snacks sized for little hands our snacks always have no artificial flavors or artificial sweeteners and Gerber Puffs are Non-GMO Project Verified

NUTRITION FOR GROWING: Like your baby, we're always growing & learning. More than ever we're committed to being your partner in parenthood with quality ingredients, nutritious food & expert guidance.

