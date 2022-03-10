Gerber® Sweet Potato Mango Pear Kale Toddler Baby Food Perspective: front
Gerber® Sweet Potato Mango Pear Kale Toddler Baby Food Perspective: back
Gerber® Sweet Potato Mango Pear Kale Toddler Baby Food

3.5 ozUPC: 0001500004494
A Clear choice for baby, now in a transparent pouch. Smart Flow(tm) spout gives tiny hands BIG control! Special spout for sip control helps toddlers master self-feeding with less mess.

  • One (1) 3.5 oz pouch
  • Each pouch contains one full serving of veggies
  • 15%DV of Vit A, 100%DV of Vit C, 10%DV of Vit E
  • Non-GMO: not made with genetically engineered ingredients
  • Head to MyGerber.com to meet Dotti, your on-call personal baby expert, or call us anytime 24/7 at 1-800-284-9489

Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories70
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate15g
Dietary Fiber1g
Sugar9g
Protein1g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sweet Potatoes , Mangoes , Pears , Organic Kale , Lemon Juice Concentrate , Vitamin C , Vitamin E .

Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

