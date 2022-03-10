Gerber® Sweet Potato Mango Pear Kale Toddler Baby Food
Product Details
A Clear choice for baby, now in a transparent pouch. Smart Flow(tm) spout gives tiny hands BIG control! Special spout for sip control helps toddlers master self-feeding with less mess.
- One (1) 3.5 oz pouch
- Each pouch contains one full serving of veggies
- 15%DV of Vit A, 100%DV of Vit C, 10%DV of Vit E
- Non-GMO: not made with genetically engineered ingredients
- Head to MyGerber.com to meet Dotti, your on-call personal baby expert, or call us anytime 24/7 at 1-800-284-9489
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sweet Potatoes , Mangoes , Pears , Organic Kale , Lemon Juice Concentrate , Vitamin C , Vitamin E .
Allergen Info
Free from Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More