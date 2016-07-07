Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1pouch (99 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 60

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0g 0%

Sodium 5mg

Total Carbohydrate 14g 14.74% Dietary Fiber 2g Sugar 11g

Protein 0g

Iron 0.14mg 2%

Potassium 110mg 15%

Vitamin C 15mg 30%

Vitamin E 0.6mg 10%