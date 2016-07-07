Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.
Gerber® Toddler Apple Pear Peach Puree Pouch
3.5 ozUPC: 0001500004474
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 17
Product Details
See the goodness inside with our new clear window. Gerber® Apple Pear Peach Toddler Pouch features our special spout for sip control, helping toddlers master self-feeding with less mess.
- Smart Flow spout gives tiny hands BIG control!
- Non-GMO Project verified
- Each pouch has 1/3 apple, 1/4 pear, and 1 tbsp peach
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (99 g)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate14g14.74%
Dietary Fiber2g
Sugar11g
Protein0g
Iron0.14mg2%
Potassium110mg15%
Vitamin C15mg30%
Vitamin E0.6mg10%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Apples, Pears, Peaches, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Vitamin E (Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More