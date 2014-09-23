Gerber® Toddler Macaroni & Cheese with Seasoned Peas & Carrots Lil' Entree Perspective: front
Gerber® Toddler Macaroni & Cheese with Seasoned Peas & Carrots Lil' Entree Perspective: back
Gerber® Toddler Macaroni & Cheese with Seasoned Peas & Carrots Lil' Entree Perspective: left
Gerber® Toddler Macaroni & Cheese with Seasoned Peas & Carrots Lil' Entree

6.6 ozUPC: 0001500004873
Gerber® Lil' Entrees Macaroni and Cheese with Seasoned Peas & Carrots is a convenient meal for toddlers. It is as delicious as it is nutritious, providing a full serving of veggies. Plus, Gerber® Lil' Entrees don't need the fridge. We prepare it and safely seal the tray with love. We carefully cook it for just the right amount of time for a taste and texture toddlers will love with no artificial preservatives or flavors.

  • An easy-to-serve meal that meets your toddler's developmental needs
  • Tray not made with BPA
  • Excellent source of protein and Vitamin A, and a good source of Calcium

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tray (150 g)
Amount per serving
Calories160
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g20%
Saturated Fat3.5g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg
Sodium300mg
Total Carbohydrate17g17.89%
Dietary Fiber2g
Sugar3g
Protein6g
Calcium80mg30%
Iron0.8mg8%
Potassium240mg35%
Vitamin A50mcg10%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
Zinc0.6mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Cheese Sauce (Water, Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Nonfat Milk, Modified Corn Starch, Cornstarch, Cream, Less Than 1% of: Butter, Disodium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Torula Yeast, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Annatto and Paprika Extract Colors, Nonfat Dry Milk), Cooked Enriched Macaroni Product (Water, Wheat Semolina, Egg White, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Carrots, Peas, Squash, Less Than 1% of: Modified Corn Starch, Chicken Broth, Dried Onion, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Celery and Carrot Juice Concentrates

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.