Gerber® Toddler Macaroni & Cheese with Seasoned Peas & Carrots Lil' Entree
Product Details
Gerber® Lil' Entrees Macaroni and Cheese with Seasoned Peas & Carrots is a convenient meal for toddlers. It is as delicious as it is nutritious, providing a full serving of veggies. Plus, Gerber® Lil' Entrees don't need the fridge. We prepare it and safely seal the tray with love. We carefully cook it for just the right amount of time for a taste and texture toddlers will love with no artificial preservatives or flavors.
- An easy-to-serve meal that meets your toddler's developmental needs
- Tray not made with BPA
- Excellent source of protein and Vitamin A, and a good source of Calcium
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cheese Sauce (Water, Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Nonfat Milk, Modified Corn Starch, Cornstarch, Cream, Less Than 1% of: Butter, Disodium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Torula Yeast, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Annatto and Paprika Extract Colors, Nonfat Dry Milk), Cooked Enriched Macaroni Product (Water, Wheat Semolina, Egg White, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Carrots, Peas, Squash, Less Than 1% of: Modified Corn Starch, Chicken Broth, Dried Onion, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Celery and Carrot Juice Concentrates
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
