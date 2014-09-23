Ingredients

Cheese Sauce (Water, Cheddar Cheese [Cultured Milk, Salt, Enzymes], Nonfat Milk, Modified Corn Starch, Cornstarch, Cream, Less Than 1% of: Butter, Disodium Phosphate, Soy Lecithin, Salt, Potassium Chloride, Torula Yeast, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Annatto and Paprika Extract Colors, Nonfat Dry Milk), Cooked Enriched Macaroni Product (Water, Wheat Semolina, Egg White, Niacin, Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Carrots, Peas, Squash, Less Than 1% of: Modified Corn Starch, Chicken Broth, Dried Onion, Autolyzed Yeast Extract, Natural Flavors, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Celery and Carrot Juice Concentrates

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More