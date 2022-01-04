Ghirardelli Caramel Turtle Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ghirardelli Caramel Turtle Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Ghirardelli Caramel Turtle Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ghirardelli Caramel Turtle Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Ghirardelli Caramel Turtle Premium Brownie Mix

18.5 ozUPC: 0004144930252
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Take the perfect, rich, dark chocolate brownie and add creamy caramel on top plus walnuts all throughout and you end up with our very special and unique Turtle Brownie. The luxuriously deep flavor and smooth texture of Ghirardelli Premium Chocolate is the secret to pure brownie perfection. Indulge in this ultra rich, moist and chewy brownie, and experience moments of timeless pleasure with Ghirardelli.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.063package (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium110mg4.78%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.3mg8%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Brownie Mix Ingredients: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Walnuts (Freshness, Preserved With BHT), Soybean Oil, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.Caramel Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Skim Milk, Sugar, Corn Syrup), Water, Sugar, Butter (Cream, Salt), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch.Less Than 2% of: Artificial Flavors, Baking Soda, Mono- and Diglycerides, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Salt, Color Added, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More