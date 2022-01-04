Ingredients

Brownie Mix Ingredients: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Walnuts (Freshness, Preserved With BHT), Soybean Oil, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.Caramel Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Milk (Skim Milk, Sugar, Corn Syrup), Water, Sugar, Butter (Cream, Salt), High Fructose Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch.Less Than 2% of: Artificial Flavors, Baking Soda, Mono- and Diglycerides, Potassium Sorbate (Preservative), Salt, Color Added, Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible