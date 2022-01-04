Ingredients

Brownie Mix Ingredients: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm and Soybean Oil, Cocoa, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Wheat Starch, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.Chocolate Syrup Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Corn Syrup, Lactose (Contains Milk Derivatives), High Maltose Corn Syrup, Soybean Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Food Starch-modified, Salt, Artificial Flavors, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate)

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

