Ghirardelli® Chocolate Supreme Premium Brownie Mix
Product Details
Indulge in the richly decadent chocolate taste that you expect from Ghirardelli. Our Chocolate Supreme brownie includes lush, velvety chocolate syrup for an ultra rich, moist and chewy treat.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Brownie Mix Ingredients: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm and Soybean Oil, Cocoa, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Wheat Starch, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.Chocolate Syrup Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Corn Syrup, Lactose (Contains Milk Derivatives), High Maltose Corn Syrup, Soybean Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Food Starch-modified, Salt, Artificial Flavors, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
