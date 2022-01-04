Ghirardelli® Chocolate Supreme Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Ghirardelli® Chocolate Supreme Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Ghirardelli® Chocolate Supreme Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Ghirardelli® Chocolate Supreme Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Ghirardelli® Chocolate Supreme Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: top
Ghirardelli® Chocolate Supreme Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: bottom
Ghirardelli® Chocolate Supreme Premium Brownie Mix

18.75 ozUPC: 0004144930254
Product Details

Indulge in the richly decadent chocolate taste that you expect from Ghirardelli. Our Chocolate Supreme brownie includes lush, velvety chocolate syrup for an ultra rich, moist and chewy treat.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.063package (33 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium125mg5.43%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Brownie Mix Ingredients: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Palm and Soybean Oil, Cocoa, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Wheat Starch, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.Chocolate Syrup Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Corn Syrup, Lactose (Contains Milk Derivatives), High Maltose Corn Syrup, Soybean Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Food Starch-modified, Salt, Artificial Flavors, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
