Ghirardelli® Dark Chocolate Chip Premium Cookie Mix

16.75 ozUPC: 0004144947029
Product Details

Indulge in the richly decadent chocolate taste that you expect from Ghirardelli®. Crafted with both semi-sweet and bittersweet chips, our Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix creates an intense yet smooth chocolate experience, making this timeless classic even better.

  • Better Chocolate. Better Cookies™
  • Kosher

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp mix (20 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar9g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.7mg4%
Potassium30mg0%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Bittersweet Chocolate Chips (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Brown Sugar, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Soybean Oil, Modified Wheat Starch, Salt, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Contains Milk Derivatives), Caramel Color.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
