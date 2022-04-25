Ingredients

Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Bittersweet Chocolate Chips (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Brown Sugar, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Soybean Oil, Modified Wheat Starch, Salt, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Contains Milk Derivatives), Caramel Color.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More