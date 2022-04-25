Ghirardelli® Dark Chocolate Chip Premium Cookie Mix
Product Details
Indulge in the richly decadent chocolate taste that you expect from Ghirardelli®. Crafted with both semi-sweet and bittersweet chips, our Dark Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix creates an intense yet smooth chocolate experience, making this timeless classic even better.
- Better Chocolate. Better Cookies™
- Kosher
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Sugar, Bittersweet Chocolate Chips (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Brown Sugar, Semisweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Soybean Oil, Modified Wheat Starch, Salt, Baking Soda, Natural and Artificial Flavors (Contains Milk Derivatives), Caramel Color.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More