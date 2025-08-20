Ghirardelli® Dark Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Ghirardelli® Dark Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Ghirardelli® Dark Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Ghirardelli® Dark Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Ghirardelli® Dark Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: top
Ghirardelli® Dark Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix

20 ozUPC: 0004144930197
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Indulge in the richly decadent chocolate taste that you expect from Ghirardelli®. Crafted with bittersweet chocolate, our Dark Chocolate brownie provides a deep yet smooth chocolate experience in this ultra rich, moist and chewy treat.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.056package (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat3.5g4.49%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium115mg5%
Total Carbohydrate25g9.09%
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.7mg10%
Potassium100mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Bittersweet Chocolate Chips (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Soybean Oil, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.