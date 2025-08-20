Ghirardelli® Dark Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix
Product Details
Indulge in the richly decadent chocolate taste that you expect from Ghirardelli®. Crafted with bittersweet chocolate, our Dark Chocolate brownie provides a deep yet smooth chocolate experience in this ultra rich, moist and chewy treat.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Bittersweet Chocolate Chips (Unsweetened Chocolate, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Milk Fat, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Soybean Oil, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More