Ingredients

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Cocoa, Soybean Oil, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Less Than 2% of: Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda, Salt.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.