Ghirardelli® Double Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix
Product Details
Indulge in the richly decadent chocolate taste that you expect from Ghirardelli. Our Double Chocolate brownie is crafted with Ghirardelli chocolate chips and cocoa for an ultra rich, moist, and chewy treat. Includes chocolate chips.
Ingredients
Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Cocoa, Soybean Oil, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Less Than 2% of: Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda, Salt.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
