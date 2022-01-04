Ghirardelli® Double Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Ghirardelli® Double Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix
Ghirardelli® Double Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Ghirardelli® Double Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Ghirardelli® Double Chocolate Premium Brownie Mix

18 ozUPC: 0004144930022
Indulge in the richly decadent chocolate taste that you expect from Ghirardelli. Our Double Chocolate brownie is crafted with Ghirardelli chocolate chips and cocoa for an ultra rich, moist, and chewy treat. Includes chocolate chips.

Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.063package (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat3g3.85%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate26g9.45%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar18g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.4mg8%
Potassium70mg2%
Vitamin D0Number of International Units0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Cocoa, Soybean Oil, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Less Than 2% of: Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda, Salt.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.