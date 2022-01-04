Ingredients

Brownie Mix Ingredients: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Soybean Oil, Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Salt, Natural Salted Caramel Flavor, Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.Caramel Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk (Skim Milk, Sugar, Corn Syrup), Water, Butter (Cream, Salt), Modified Corn Starch.Less Than 2% of: Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum, Mono & Diglycerides, Baking Soda, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

