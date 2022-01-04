Ghirardelli® Salted Caramel Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Ghirardelli® Salted Caramel Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Ghirardelli® Salted Caramel Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Ghirardelli® Salted Caramel Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Ghirardelli® Salted Caramel Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 5 is selected.

Ghirardelli® Salted Caramel Premium Brownie Mix

16 ozUPC: 0004144947206
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 9

Product Details

Indulge in the richly decadent chocolate taste that you expect from Ghirardellil®. Our Salted Caramel brownie perfectly pairs sweet and salty caramel with a semisweet chocolate brownie for an indulgent and sophisticated treat.

Nutritional Information

Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.067package (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g2.56%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium160mg6.96%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar17g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.9mg6%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Brownie Mix Ingredients: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Soybean Oil, Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Salt, Natural Salted Caramel Flavor, Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda.Caramel Ingredients: Corn Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Skim Milk (Skim Milk, Sugar, Corn Syrup), Water, Butter (Cream, Salt), Modified Corn Starch.Less Than 2% of: Sea Salt, Natural Flavor, Gellan Gum, Mono & Diglycerides, Baking Soda, Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More