Ghirardelli® Triple Fudge Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: front
Ghirardelli® Triple Fudge Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: back
Ghirardelli® Triple Fudge Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: left
Ghirardelli® Triple Fudge Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: right
Ghirardelli® Triple Fudge Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: top
Ghirardelli® Triple Fudge Premium Brownie Mix Perspective: bottom
Ghirardelli® Triple Fudge Premium Brownie Mix

19 ozUPC: 0004144930270
Product Details

Indulge in the richly decadent chocolate taste that you expect from Ghirardelli®. Our Triple Fudge brownie is crafted with semi-sweet chocolate chips and rich fudge for an ultra moist and chewy treat.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.063package (34 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat2.5g3.21%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate27g9.82%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar19g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron1.3mg8%
Potassium80mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Brownie Mix Ingredients: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Soybean Oil, Less Than 2% of: Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda, Salt. Fudge Pouch Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Corn Syrup, Lactose (Contains Milk Derivatives), High Maltose Corn Syrup, Soybean Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Food Starch-modified, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate)

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
