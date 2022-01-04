Ghirardelli® Triple Fudge Premium Brownie Mix
Product Details
Indulge in the richly decadent chocolate taste that you expect from Ghirardelli®. Our Triple Fudge brownie is crafted with semi-sweet chocolate chips and rich fudge for an ultra moist and chewy treat.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Brownie Mix Ingredients: Sugar, Enriched Bleached Flour (Wheat Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamin Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Semi-sweet Chocolate Chips (Sugar, Unsweetened Chocolate, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Soy Lecithin [Emulsifier], Vanilla Extract), Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Soybean Oil, Less Than 2% of: Artificial Flavor, Baking Soda, Salt. Fudge Pouch Ingredients: Sugar, Water, Cocoa (Processed With Alkali), Corn Syrup, Lactose (Contains Milk Derivatives), High Maltose Corn Syrup, Soybean Oil, Unsweetened Chocolate, Food Starch-modified, Salt, Artificial Flavor, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate)
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
