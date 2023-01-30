Ghost Hull Cabernet Sauvignon is a bold and full-bodied wine with vibrant layers of blackberry, ripe plum, and blueberry, framed by elegant tannins and a long, earthy finish. The influence of the Pacific Ocean and the deeply plummeting Monterey Bay are echoed in the fog that rises and floats down the valley, gently blanketing our estate San Lucas Vineyard in a daily cooling and warming cycle, creating a long growing season for full flavor development.

GOLD, 91 points - Sommelier Challenge, v. 2019

100% sustainably farmed

Estate Grown at our San Lucas Vineyard in Monterey County, California

Pairs well with braised beef short ribs, beef tenderloin or roasted duck breast