Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon is a bold and intensely flavored Cabernet Sauvignon wine. Blended from Sonoma and Napa County grapes, the blend offers an expansive palate with dark fruit notes of plum and blueberry. The lush tannins, sweet vanilla nuances and the occasional savory note give this red wine a full, round mouthfeel and a long, complex finish. Enjoy this Ghost Pines wine from California as is, or alongside any meal. Going beyond the traditional winegrowing boundaries in search of the best fruit, Ghost Pines delivers wines of consistent quality with a distinct combination of richness, smoothness and balance.

One 750 mL bottle of Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine

Jammy Cabernet Sauvignon wine with notes of blueberries and plum, and a hint of vanilla

Lush tannins and expansive palate of dark fruit characteristics

Smooth, medium bodied wine with a full mouthfeel and lingering finish

Versatile California red wine to be served on its own or with any meal

Napa and Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon blend from California

Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable

This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass