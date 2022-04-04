Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine 750ml
750 mLUPC: 0008500001623
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 4
Product Details
Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon is a bold and intensely flavored Cabernet Sauvignon wine. Blended from Sonoma and Napa County grapes, the blend offers an expansive palate with dark fruit notes of plum and blueberry. The lush tannins, sweet vanilla nuances and the occasional savory note give this red wine a full, round mouthfeel and a long, complex finish. Enjoy this Ghost Pines wine from California as is, or alongside any meal. Going beyond the traditional winegrowing boundaries in search of the best fruit, Ghost Pines delivers wines of consistent quality with a distinct combination of richness, smoothness and balance.
- One 750 mL bottle of Ghost Pines Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
- Jammy Cabernet Sauvignon wine with notes of blueberries and plum, and a hint of vanilla
- Lush tannins and expansive palate of dark fruit characteristics
- Smooth, medium bodied wine with a full mouthfeel and lingering finish
- Versatile California red wine to be served on its own or with any meal
- Napa and Sonoma County Cabernet Sauvignon blend from California
- Glass bottle that is 100% recyclable
- This wine bottle is made with a significant amount of recycled glass