Not one but two professional quality pasta stock pots come in this Gibson Home Casselman 4Piece RedBlack Pasta Pot Set. These pasta pots feature an easy to clean nonstick coated interior that allows lowfat cooking and easy food release. These pasta pots will look great as part of your cookware set with their stylish red exterior. They also come with convenient lockable straining lids for secure straining.The Bakelite handles and knobs stay cool to the touch to prevent burns and scalds which means a safe and worryfree cooking experience for you

. Casselman Nonstick Pasta Pot Set in Red with Bakelite Handle Knob. 4Piece. 6 quarts and 2 quartsRed.4 lbs