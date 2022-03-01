Not one but two professional quality pasta stock pots come in this Gibson Home Casselman 4Piece Black Nonstick Pasta Pot Cookware Set with Lids. These pasta pots feature an easy to clean nonstick coated interior that allows lowfat cooking and easy food release. The timeless black with white speckles design will look great as part of your cookware collection. They also come with convenient lockable straining lids for secure straining.The Bakelite handles and knobs stay cool to the touch to prevent burns and scalds which means a safe and worryfree cooking experience for you

. Casselman Nonstick Pasta Pot Set in Black with Bakelite Handle Knob. 4Piece. 6 quart and 2 quartBlack.4 lbs