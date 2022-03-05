The Kenmore 5Quart Casserole with Lid and Steamer Insert lets you steam healthy fresh foods to perfection. Use the stain and odor resistant borosilicate insert to steam vegetables pastas or other foods. Or use this versatile pot for all types of casserole cooking roasting bread making and more. Made from durable enameled cast iron this piece delivers performance under pressure. Lid includes heat resistant knob for easy lifting. Colorful enamel finish means each piece is easy to clean and adds a pop of color to your kitchen so your stove can make a statement while you steam. Sturdy integrated handles provide stable bases for safer pouring. Perfect for veteran chefs or others simply looking to expand their culinary palette the Kenmore 5Quart Casserole with Steamer Insert and Lid looks great while delivering delicious results.

5 qt..20.65 lbs