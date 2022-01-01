Gibson 126367.03 3 qt Casserole with Glass Steamer Perspective: front
Gibson 126367.03 3 qt Casserole with Glass Steamer

1UPC: 0008508149548
1- 2.5 QT CASSEROLE1 - LID1 - GLASS STEAMERENAMEL CAST IRONBOROSILICATE GLASS STEAMER INSERT Fitted borosilicate glass insert steams veggies to perfection- Perfect for oven to table meals Enameled cast iron construction is durable and safe Integrated handles for easy pouring Freezer, microwave, oven and dishwasher safe Colorful exterior wipes clean.

Includes. Includes 2.5-quart casserole, steamer insert, and lidSpecifications. Capacity: 3 qt.. Weight: 20.65 lbs

 