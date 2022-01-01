The Crock-Pot Artisan 5 qt. braiser pan is versatile item that is great for making a flavorful stew, or baking up something new. This quality cast iron piece is as beautiful as it is durable with a stunning colored enameled finish that makes it perfect for serving delicious food to family and friends. The Crock-Pot Artisan series is an update to an American classic that every home needs. This item has a low profile that makes it easy to serve and store.

Teal.5 qt.15.95 lbs