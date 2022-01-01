Hover to Zoom
Gibson 5 qt Crock Pot Dutch Oven, Blue
1UPC: 0008508132651
Product Details
Gibson Crock Pot Dutch Oven 5 quart - Slowly simmer a flavorful stew or bake up a new creation with the versatile Crock-Pot Artisan 5 Qt. round Dutch oven. Made of quality cast iron with a beautiful and durable enameled finish it looks great in the kitchen or on the table. The Artisan Dutch oven is an updated American classic that every home needs.Features
- The original slow cooker distributes and retains heat evenly and has generous sized handles
- Self-basting lid creates a continuous basting environment
- Cast Iron with a non-stick surface
- Sturdy and moveable
- Easy clean and rust free, hand wash recommended
- Color: Blue
- Capacity: 5 qt.
- Weight: 12.8 lbs