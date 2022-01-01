Gibson Crock Pot Dutch Oven 5 quart - Slowly simmer a flavorful stew or bake up a new creation with the versatile Crock-Pot Artisan 5 Qt. round Dutch oven. Made of quality cast iron with a beautiful and durable enameled finish it looks great in the kitchen or on the table. The Artisan Dutch oven is an updated American classic that every home needs.

The original slow cooker distributes and retains heat evenly and has generous sized handles

Self-basting lid creates a continuous basting environment

Cast Iron with a non-stick surface

Sturdy and moveable

Easy clean and rust free, hand wash recommended