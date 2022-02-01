The CrockPot Artisan 5 qt. braiser pan is versatile item that is great for making a flavorful stew or baking up something new. This quality cast iron piece is as beautiful as it is durable with a stunning colored enameled finish that makes it perfect for serving delicious food to family and friends. The CrockPot Artisan series is an update to an American classic that every home needs. This item has a low profile that makes it easy to serve and store.

Sapphire.5 qt.15.75 lbs