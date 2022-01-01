Gibson 7 Qt Dutch oven CROCK POT TEAL - Slow simmer a flavorful stew or bake up a new creation with the versatile Crock-Pot Teal Ombre Artisan 7 Qt. Oval Dutch oven. Made of quality cast iron with a beautiful and durable enameled finish, it looks great in the kitchen or on the table. The Artisan Dutch oven is an updated American classic that every home needs. Microwave, dishwasher, oven and stove top safe.

. The original slow cooker distributes and retains heat evenly and has generous sized handles. Self-basting lid creates a continuous basting environment. Cast Iron with a non-stick surface. Sturdy and moveable. Easy clean and rust free, hand wash recommendedTeal.7 qt..16.87 lbs