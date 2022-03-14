Slow simmer a flavorful stew or bake up a new creation with the versatile CrockPot Slate Gray Artisan 7 Qt. Oval Dutch oven. Made of quality cast iron with a beautiful and durable enameled finish it looks great in the kitchen or on the table. The Artisan Dutch oven is an updated American classic that every home needs. Microwave dishwasher oven and stove top safe.

. The original slow cooker. Retains heat evenly. Cast iron with a nonstick surface. Easy to clean and rust free. Work on gas electric ceramic and induction cooktopsGray.Hand Wash Only Metal Item.Oval.7 qt..15.75 lbs