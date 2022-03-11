Slow simmer a flavorful stew or bake up a new creation with the versatile CrockPot Oval Artisan 7 Qt. Sapphire Blue Dutch oven. Made of quality cast iron with a beautiful and durable enameled finish it looks great in the kitchen or on the table. The Artisan Dutch oven is an updated American classic that every home needs. Oven and stove top safe.

. The original slow cooker. Retains heat evenly. Cast iron with a nonstick surface. Easy to clean and rust free. Work on gas electric ceramic and induction cooktopsSappire.Hand Wash Only Metal Item.Oval.7 qt..15.75 lbs