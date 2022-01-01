Slow simmer a flavorful stew or bake up a new creation with the versatile Crock-Pot Slate Gray Artisan 7 Qt. Round Dutch oven. Made of quality cast iron with a beautiful and durable enameled finish, it looks great in the kitchen or on the table. The Artisan Dutch oven is an updated American classic that every home needs. Oven and stove top safe.

. The original slow cooker!. Retains heat evenly. Cast iron with a non-stick surface. Easy to clean and rust free. Work on gas, electric, ceramic, and induction cooktopsGray.Hand Wash Only (Metal Item).Round.7 qt..15.75 lbs