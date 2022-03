The Gibson Elite Casa Estebana Dinnerware Set has a beautiful reactive glaze finish. The colored mosaic pattern that rings its round shape makes this set a great addition to any table.

Includes:

(4) 10.5-Inch Dinner Plates

(4) 7-Inch Salad Plates

(4) 6-Inch Soup/Salad Bowls

(4) 16-Ounce Mugs

Model: 6982016

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Microwave Safe: Yes