The Gibson Elite 20-Piece York Flatware Set brings classic style to your tabletop! Perfect for everyday dining or entertaining at home, this flatware set features a timeless design, bright mirror polish and teardrop handle that gives it a stylish appearance. As eye-catching as it is durable, this set is made of high-quality stainless steel so each piece has a substantial weight that feels balanced and comfortable in your hand. This versatile flatware set includes service for four and will complement any place setting.

Flatware Mirror York

20 Piece

4 - Dinner Knives

4 - Dinner Forks

4 - Dinner Spoons

4 - Salad Forks

4 - Tea Spoons