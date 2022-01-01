Gibson Flatware Mirror York - 20 Piece Perspective: front
Gibson Flatware Mirror York - 20 Piece

1UPC: 0008508103334
The Gibson Elite 20-Piece York Flatware Set brings classic style to your tabletop! Perfect for everyday dining or entertaining at home, this flatware set features a timeless design, bright mirror polish and teardrop handle that gives it a stylish appearance. As eye-catching as it is durable, this set is made of high-quality stainless steel so each piece has a substantial weight that feels balanced and comfortable in your hand. This versatile flatware set includes service for four and will complement any place setting.

Features
  • Flatware Mirror York
  • 20 Piece
Includes
  • 4 - Dinner Knives
  • 4 - Dinner Forks
  • 4 - Dinner Spoons
  • 4 - Salad Forks
  • 4 - Tea Spoons
Specifications
  • Color: Silver
  • Weight: 4 lbs

 