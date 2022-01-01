Skip to content
Purchase History
Digital Coupons
Weekly Ad
My Lists
Find a Store
Payment Cards
Gift Cards
Clear
Ship to
20146
Sign In
Cart
Popular
Departments
Savings
Planning
Our Brands
Discover
Pharmacy and Health
Payments and Services
Breadcrumb
Home
Kitchen & Dining
Coffee & Tea
Gibson Mr Coffee Harpwell Whistling Tea Kettle, 2-Qt.
Hover to Zoom
Gibson Mr Coffee Harpwell Whistling Tea Kettle, 2-Qt.
1
UPC: 0008508197445
Purchase Options
Pickup
Unavailable
Delivery
Unavailable
Ship
Unavailable
Sign In to Add
Product Details
Features
Stainless steel
Hand wash recommended
Specifications
Weight:
4
Product Reviews