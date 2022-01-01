Your dinner guests will admire the presentation of the embossed reactive glaze on the stoneware of the Gibson Soho Lounge 16-Piece Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Set. The 16-piece dishware set offers distinguished style for any table with a design that features stunning color and striking details. This dinnerware set includes 4 dinner plates, 4 dessert plates, 4 bowls, and 4 mugs. Each dishware piece is made to last with a reactive glaze finishing technique. This plate, bowl, and mug set brings beauty to your tabletop while also being dishwasher and microwave safe to make cleaning easy. This table dish set is made for long-lasting beauty and durability to ensure use for many dinners to come. This formal or casual dining set is the perfect touch with every dinner of your choice. No matter the occasion, you'll love setting the table with the Gibson Soho Lounge 16-Piece Reactive Glaze Dinnerware Set for years to come.

​​​​​​​Includes: