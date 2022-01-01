Hover to Zoom
Gibson SoHo Lounge Square Dinnerware Set - Blue/Black
16 pcUPC: 0008508191812
The Gibson Home Soho Lounge Square Dinnerware Set is the perfect set for a family of four. Bold designs for the bold at heart. Traditional finishing techniques produce differences in color, size, and texture, ensuring no two pieces are exactly alike.
Includes:
- 4 Dinner Plates
- 4 Dessert Plates
- 4 Soup/Salad Bowls
- 4 Mugs
Model: 6863216
Dishwasher Safe: Yes
Microwave Safe: Yes