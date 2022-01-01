Gibson SoHo Lounge Square Dinnerware Set - Blue/Black Perspective: front
Gibson SoHo Lounge Square Dinnerware Set - Blue/Black

16 pcUPC: 0008508191812
Product Details

The Gibson Home Soho Lounge Square Dinnerware Set is the perfect set for a family of four. Bold designs for the bold at heart. Traditional finishing techniques produce differences in color, size, and texture, ensuring no two pieces are exactly alike.

Includes:

  • 4 Dinner Plates
  • 4 Dessert Plates
  • 4 Soup/Salad Bowls
  • 4 Mugs

Model: 6863216

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Microwave Safe: Yes