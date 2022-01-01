The Gibson Home Soho Lounge Square Dinnerware Set is the perfect set for a family of four. Bold designs for the bold at heart. Traditional finishing techniques produce differences in color, size, and texture, ensuring no two pieces are exactly alike.

Includes:

4 Dinner Plates

4 Dessert Plates

4 Soup/Salad Bowls

4 Mugs

Model: 6863216

Dishwasher Safe: Yes

Microwave Safe: Yes