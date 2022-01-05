Gillette Satin Care Dry Skin is a shaving gel for women designed for sensitive skin needing special care. This shaving cream for women helps lock in moisture for soft, smooth skin after every shave. This shave gel for women, enriched with glycerin and shea butter, is specially designed for dry skin. Glycerin helps the skin to attract and retain its own natural moisture, leaving it feeling soft and smooth. Satin Care Dry Skin shave gel's moisturizing formula helps protect the skin against moisture loss during the shave, leaving your skin incredibly soft and smooth. Satin Care Dry Skin offers a rich lather, which protects against nicks and cuts while shaving, delivering satiny smooth skin each time. Now available in a rust-free can, so you don't have to worry about rust rings in your shower. Shave with your favorite Venus razor for beautiful legs that look and feel like satin.

RICH LATHER: Provides incredible razor glide to help protect the skin from nicks and cuts

NONIRRITANT: Dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin

Directions: Gently rub shave gel over wet skin to produce a rich lather for a smooth shave.