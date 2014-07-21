Satin Care Ultra Sensitive is a shaving gel for women designed for sensitive skin needing special care. This shaving cream for women is free of two potential sources of irritation: dyes and fragrances, while improving razor glide to protect your skin while shaving (vs. Ivory soap) and leaving you soft and ultra smooth every time you shave. The shave gel lathers to provide incredible razor glide to help protect the skin from nicks and cuts. This shaving gel is made without elements that can irritate skin, like dyes and fragrances. Dermatologist tested for sensitive skin. Now available in a Rust-Free Can, so you don't have to worry about rust rings in your shower. Satin Care Ultra Sensitive shave gel for women delivers satiny-smooth skin whenever and wherever you choose to shave. Shave with your favorite Venus razor for beautiful legs that look and feel like satin. Directions: Gently rub shave gel over wet skin to produce a rich lather for a smooth shave.

DYE AND FRANGRANCE FREE: this shaving gel for women is specially designed for sensitive skin, made without elements that can irritate skin, like dyes and fragrances

ULTRASOFT SKIN: this shaving gel for women delivers satiny-smooth skin whenever and wherever you choose to shave

RUST-FREE CAN: No longer worry about rust rings in your shower

HELPS PROTECT: lathers to provide incredible razor glide to help protect the skin from nicks and cuts

NONIRRITANT: dermatologist-tested for sensitive skin