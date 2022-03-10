Escape from frizz. Venture to vibrancy. Revel in smooth, silky, touchable locks.

This luxe-2chic™ Brazilian Keratin and Moroccan Argan Oil Ultra-Sleek Shampoo includes exclusive Dual Smoothing Complex with plant-sourced protein. In this place, timeless beauty secrets meet modern luxury. Release the potion and transport your senses. Lather in softness, manageability, and glossy radiance. Color-protected. Vital elasticity-reborn. Hair that inspires legends-revealed. It's the ultimate in Eco Chic indulgence... for beauty that's 2chic™.