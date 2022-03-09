Amplify even fine hair with this juicy duo of island fruit essences.

Make your hair seem double the volume! Create maximum body with Giovanni's exclusive Dual Volumizing Complex - a clarifying blend of juicy Tangerine and moisturizing buttery Papaya. Gently cleanses hair of impurities and revives locks in tropical deliciousness. With energizing Grapefruit, Ginseng, and mouthwatering Vanilla, it heightens even baby-fine hair, lifting strands at the root for higher, fuller locks. Perfect for creating the plushest tresses and the most luxurious up-dos - taking 2chic to new heights.

The elements of earth, wind, fire and water represent a unique combination of certified organic botanicals and increase style.