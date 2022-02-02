Giovanni 2Chic Ultra-Moist shampoo with Avocado & Olive Oil is a product you can count on. It is made without any testing on animals, and is organic and vegetarian. Formulated to cleanse and re-energize hair, this shampoo is a delectable botanical blend of buttery avocado and golden olive oil. It will replenish hair that feels dull and brittle. There are no dyes, parabens or other harmful chemicals, including pegs.