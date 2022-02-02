Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Giovanni 2chic Avocado & Olive Oil Ultra Moisture Shampoo
24 fl ozUPC: 0071623718431
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by
Product Details
Giovanni 2Chic Ultra-Moist shampoo with Avocado & Olive Oil is a product you can count on. It is made without any testing on animals, and is organic and vegetarian. Formulated to cleanse and re-energize hair, this shampoo is a delectable botanical blend of buttery avocado and golden olive oil. It will replenish hair that feels dull and brittle. There are no dyes, parabens or other harmful chemicals, including pegs.