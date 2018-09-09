Giovanni 2chic Big Body Hair Spray Perspective: front
Giovanni 2chic Big Body Hair Spray Perspective: back
Giovanni 2chic Big Body Hair Spray

5 fl ozUPC: 0071623718449
Make your hair seem double the volume! Create maximum body with Giovanni's exclusive Dual Volumizing Complex - a clarifying blend of juicy Tangerine and nourishing buttery Papaya. This light-weight, styling spray is a bit of a control freak, but the feel is always satin-soft and shiny. Offers touchable modern hold and control.

  • For Fine, Limp Hair
  • Provides Long-Lasting Weightless Hold
  • Resists Humidity
  • Maximizes Hair Height & Volume
  • Creates Thicker, More Voluptuous Tresses
  • Eco Chic Technology™
  • Dual Volumizing Complex / Papaya + Tangerine Butter