Make your hair seem double the volume! Create maximum body with Giovanni's exclusive Dual Volumizing Complex - a clarifying blend of juicy Tangerine and nourishing buttery Papaya. This light-weight, styling spray is a bit of a control freak, but the feel is always satin-soft and shiny. Offers touchable modern hold and control.

For Fine, Limp Hair

Provides Long-Lasting Weightless Hold

Resists Humidity

Maximizes Hair Height & Volume

Creates Thicker, More Voluptuous Tresses

Eco Chic Technology™

Dual Volumizing Complex / Papaya + Tangerine Butter