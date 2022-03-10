2chic or not 2chic®?

2chic is to...indulge blissfully.

Everyday styling and harsh environment conditions can leave hair stressed and lifeless. With our exclusive Dual Calming Complex, revive overworked locks by indulging them in a luxurious melody of Rose Petals and Cherry Blossoms. Replenish moisture, detangle hair, and restore shine. Honeysuckle, Jasmine Plumeria and Passion Fruit flood your senses in a lightweight elixir that leaves each strand deeply hydrated while Corn Silk polishes hair to a high glass.

Beauty from the Elements is Chic on the Street®