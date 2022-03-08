2chic is to...indulge blissfully.

Everyday styling and harsh environmental conditions can leave hair stressed and lifeless. With our exclusive Dual Calming Complex, revive over worked locks by indulging them in a melody of the essences. Spring flowers of Rose Petals and Cherry Blossoms replenish moisture and restore hairs natural elasticity while a second wave of sweetness including Honeysuckle, Jasmine, Plumeria and Passion Fruit flood your tresses with this restorative conditioning treatment that leaves each strand deeply hydrated while Corn Silk polishes hair to a highgloss.

*The elements of earth, wind, fire, and water represent a unique combination of certified organic botanicals and incredible style.