Giovanni 2chic® Frizz Be Gone™ Conditioner Shea Butter & Sweet Almond OIl Perspective: front
Giovanni 2chic® Frizz Be Gone™ Conditioner Shea Butter & Sweet Almond OIl

8.5 fl ozUPC: 0071623718558
2chic or nor 2chic®?

Frizz Be Still. Frizz Be Gone™. Improve your smooth with organic essential oils that know how to tame your mane. Frizz Decoded.

  1. Conditions Hair
  2. Revives Vibrancy
  3. Controls Frizz
  4. Smooths Strands
  5. Polishes in Shine
  6. Seals in Moisture
  7. Hydrates Strands
  8. Color Safe
  9. Controls Static
  10. Refines Volume
  11. Detangles
  12. Strengthens Tresses
  13. Softens Tresses
  14. Reinforces Hair Fibers
  15. Protects from Damage
  16. Creates Manageability
  17. Helps Prevent Split Ends
  18. Disciplines Flyaways
  19. Won''t Weight Down Hair
  20. Beautifies Each Strand

Beauty from the Elements is Chic on the Street®