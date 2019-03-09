Hover to Zoom
Giovanni 2chic® Frizz Be Gone™ Conditioner Shea Butter & Sweet Almond OIl
8.5 fl ozUPC: 0071623718558
2chic or nor 2chic®?
Frizz Be Still. Frizz Be Gone™. Improve your smooth with organic essential oils that know how to tame your mane. Frizz Decoded.
- Conditions Hair
- Revives Vibrancy
- Controls Frizz
- Smooths Strands
- Polishes in Shine
- Seals in Moisture
- Hydrates Strands
- Color Safe
- Controls Static
- Refines Volume
- Detangles
- Strengthens Tresses
- Softens Tresses
- Reinforces Hair Fibers
- Protects from Damage
- Creates Manageability
- Helps Prevent Split Ends
- Disciplines Flyaways
- Won''t Weight Down Hair
- Beautifies Each Strand
Beauty from the Elements is Chic on the Street®