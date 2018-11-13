Giovanni 2chic® Frizz Be Gone™ Hair Balm Shea Butter & Sweet Almond Oil Perspective: front
Giovanni 2chic® Frizz Be Gone™ Hair Balm Shea Butter & Sweet Almond Oil

5 fl ozUPC: 0071623718563
Frizz Be Still. Frizz Be Gone™. Frizz Decoded.

Improve your smooth with organic essential oils that know how to tame your mane. Caress locks with the smoothing elements of Shea Butter and Almond Oil.

  1. Medium Hold
  2. Alleviates Frizz
  3. Maximum Style Control
  4. Smooths Strands
  5. Glamorous Shine
  6. Heat Styling Protection
  7. Distributes Easily
  8. Defines Waves & Curls
  9. Adds Texture
  10. Restricts Breakage
  11. Long-lasting
  12. Soft Finish
  13. Non-greasy
  14. Polishes Strands
  15. Color Safe
  16. Refines Style
  17. Withstands Humidity
  18. Disciplines Flyaways
  19. Controls Static
  20. Silkens Tresses

