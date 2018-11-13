Hover to Zoom
Giovanni 2chic® Frizz Be Gone™ Hair Balm Shea Butter & Sweet Almond Oil
5 fl ozUPC: 0071623718563
Purchase Options
Product Details
Frizz Be Still. Frizz Be Gone™. Frizz Decoded.
Improve your smooth with organic essential oils that know how to tame your mane. Caress locks with the smoothing elements of Shea Butter and Almond Oil.
- Medium Hold
- Alleviates Frizz
- Maximum Style Control
- Smooths Strands
- Glamorous Shine
- Heat Styling Protection
- Distributes Easily
- Defines Waves & Curls
- Adds Texture
- Restricts Breakage
- Long-lasting
- Soft Finish
- Non-greasy
- Polishes Strands
- Color Safe
- Refines Style
- Withstands Humidity
- Disciplines Flyaways
- Controls Static
- Silkens Tresses
Beauty from the Elements is Chic on the Street®