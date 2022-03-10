Hover to Zoom
Giovanni 2chic® Frizz Be Gone™ Smoothing Hair Mask Shea Butter & Sweet Almond Oil
5.1 fl ozUPC: 0071623718559
Product Details
- Deep Conditions
- Helps Repair Damage
- Rejuvenates Vibrancy
- Re-bonds Split Ends
- Refines with Shine
- Seals in Moisture
- Creates Manageability
- Disciplines Flyaways
- Reinforces Hair Fibers
- Prevents Breakage
- Smooths Strands
- Restores Strength
- Controls Frizz
- Softens Tresses
- Rebuilds Elasticity
- Hydrates Tresses
- Silkens Hair
- Color Safe
- Controls Static
- Detangles
