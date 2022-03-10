Giovanni 2chic® Frizz Be Gone™ Smoothing Hair Mask Shea Butter & Sweet Almond Oil Perspective: front
Giovanni 2chic® Frizz Be Gone™ Smoothing Hair Mask Shea Butter & Sweet Almond Oil

5.1 fl ozUPC: 0071623718559
  1. Deep Conditions
  2. Helps Repair Damage
  3. Rejuvenates Vibrancy
  4. Re-bonds Split Ends
  5. Refines with Shine
  6. Seals in Moisture
  7. Creates Manageability
  8. Disciplines Flyaways
  9. Reinforces Hair Fibers
  10. Prevents Breakage
  11. Smooths Strands
  12. Restores Strength
  13. Controls Frizz
  14. Softens Tresses
  15. Rebuilds Elasticity
  16. Hydrates Tresses
  17. Silkens Hair
  18. Color Safe
  19. Controls Static
  20. Detangles

