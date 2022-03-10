2chic or not 2chic®?

2chic® is to. . .Nurture. Condition and embellish your tresses with ingredients that help bring out your hair''s natural radiance. For your healthiest hair, drench each strand in a tropical balance of one of the world''s healthiest fruit juices of Pineapple and the natural moisturizing powers of the Ginger Root for locks left soft, manageable and revived.

Don''t let split ends and frizz take over, force your hair to shine in the fruit essences of our exclusive Dual Nutrient Complex, that fulfills the cravings of hair in need. Improve and protect hair''s elasticity with just the right amount of fruit and spice to fortify each and every tress with strength. This rare mixture of deliciousness leaves hair so healthy, it radiates in beauty.

*The elements of each, wind, fire and water represent a unique combination of certified organic botanicals and incredible style.

Beauty from the Elements is Chic on the Street®