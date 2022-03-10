2chic® is to. . .Nurture. Moisturize and embellish your tresses in nutrient rich vitamins B, C & E that bring out hair''s natural radiance. For your healthiest hair, drench each strand with the fruit essences of our exclusive Dual Nutrient Complex, a tropical balance of the healthy fruit juice of Pineapple and the natural moisturizing powers of Ginger for locks left soft, manageable and revived.

Don''t let split ends and frizz take over, improve and protect hair''s elasticity with this rare mixture of deliciousness leaving hair so healthy, it radiates in beauty.

*The elements of earth, wind, fire, and water represent a unique combination of certified organic botanicals and incredible style.