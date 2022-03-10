2chic® is to . . .hydrate. Satisfy your hair''s deepest cravings for moisture and hydration with 2chic Avocado & Olive Oil Hydration Treatment, formulated with our exclusive Dual Moisture Complex developed specifically for the ultimate hydration replenishment. This nurturing blend of Oils and Pro-Vitamin B5 coat each and every tress while delicate Moisture Beads burst upon hair application. Moisture Beads condition hair with hydration and shine while sealing in moisture, leaving only the softest texture. Bring beautiful hair back to life, admire your hair once again and let it glisten with shine that''s 2chic to be denied!

Beauty from the Elements is Chic on the Street®