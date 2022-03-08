Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Giovanni 2chic Ultra-Revive Pineapple & Ginger 3-in-1 Hair Revival Treatment
12 ctUPC: 0071623718580
Purchase Options
Product Details
Re-energize hair with this conditioning treatment formulated in our exclusive Dual Nutrient Complex enhanced with Pro-Vitamin B5, Vitamin E and Shea Butter.
- Rejuvenates hair by embellishing tresses in a tropical balance of Pineapple, one of the world''s healthiest fruit juices, and the natural moisturizing powers of the Ginger Root for locks left soft and manageable.
- Helps Restore hair''s natural radiance by fulfilling the hydration cravings of dry, over processed, damaged and unruly hair.
- Helps Rebond split ends and protect hair''s elasticity with the moisturizing powers of Vitamins and Shea Butter for healthy-looking hair.