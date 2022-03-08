Giovanni 2chic Ultra-Revive Pineapple & Ginger 3-in-1 Hair Revival Treatment Perspective: front
Giovanni 2chic Ultra-Revive Pineapple & Ginger 3-in-1 Hair Revival Treatment Perspective: left
Giovanni 2chic Ultra-Revive Pineapple & Ginger 3-in-1 Hair Revival Treatment Perspective: right
Giovanni 2chic Ultra-Revive Pineapple & Ginger 3-in-1 Hair Revival Treatment Perspective: top
Giovanni 2chic Ultra-Revive Pineapple & Ginger 3-in-1 Hair Revival Treatment

12 ctUPC: 0071623718580
Product Details

Re-energize hair with this conditioning treatment formulated in our exclusive Dual Nutrient Complex enhanced with Pro-Vitamin B5, Vitamin E and Shea Butter.

  • Rejuvenates hair by embellishing tresses in a tropical balance of Pineapple, one of the world''s healthiest fruit juices, and the natural moisturizing powers of the Ginger Root for locks left soft and manageable.
  • Helps Restore hair''s natural radiance by fulfilling the hydration cravings of dry, over processed, damaged and unruly hair.
  • Helps Rebond split ends and protect hair''s elasticity with the moisturizing powers of Vitamins and Shea Butter for healthy-looking hair.