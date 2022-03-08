Re-energize hair with this conditioning treatment formulated in our exclusive Dual Nutrient Complex enhanced with Pro-Vitamin B5, Vitamin E and Shea Butter.

hair''s natural radiance by fulfilling the hydration cravings of dry, over processed, damaged and unruly hair. Helps Rebond split ends and protect hair''s elasticity with the moisturizing powers of Vitamins and Shea Butter for healthy-looking hair.