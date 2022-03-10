2chic or not 2chic®?

2chic is to. . .Nurture. Condition you tresses with ingredients that help bring out your hair''s natural radiance. For your healthiest hair, drench each strand with the fruit essences of our Dual Nutrient Complex, a tropical balance of the healthy fruit juice of Pineapple and the natural moisturizing powers of Ginger for locks left soft and revived.

Don''t let split ends and frizz take over, improve and protect hair''s elasticity with this rare mixture of deliciousness leaving hair so hydrated, it radiates in beauty.

