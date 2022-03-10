Face the heat. Protect your assets. Style your way to smooth, silky, touchable locks.

So luxe - 2chic® Brazilian Keratin and Moroccan Argan Oil Blow Out Styling Mist. So rich-our exclusive Dual Smoothing Complex with plant-sourced protein. In this place, timeless beauty secrets meet modern luxury. This moisture-rich detangling mist protect tresses from mighty blasts of dryer heat. hair also geta major boost in manageability, without losing sexy volume. And like magic, your styling brush can glide with ease. Color-protected Vital elasticity-reborn. Hair that inspires legends revealed. It''s the ulitmate in Eco Chic indulgence.... for beauty thats 2chic®.