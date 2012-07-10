Giovanni 2chic Ultra-Sleek Hair & Body Super Potion with Brazilian Keratin & Argan Oil delivers instant hydration to the skin and seals in moisture. It’s great for rough elbows and heels. It softens the cuticles on fingers and toes. The dual smoothing complex of Moroccan Argan Oil and Brazilian Phyto-Keratin is good for both hair and skin. It will banish fizz, add dazzling shine and control split ends.