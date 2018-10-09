Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Giovanni 2chic Ultra-Sleek Shampoo
24 fl ozUPC: 0071623718411
Purchase Options
Product Details
Giovanni 2Chic Ultra-Sleek Shampoo with Brazilian Keratin & Argan Oil is a product you can count on. It is made without any testing on animals. It is organic and vegetarian. Formulated for all hair types, it doesn't contain any dyes, parabens or other harmful chemicals, including pegs. The rich power of keratin and argan oil will banish frizz and smooth every strand.