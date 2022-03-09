Balance the art of clean with moisture and protection. Gentle enough for every day. Adds moisture and manageability. Hydrating botanical extracts smooth frizz. Leaves hair perfectly pH balanced and clean. Ideal for overworked, environmentally stressed hair. Zero sulfates.

For Normal to Dry Hair

100% Vegetarian Ingredients

No Animal Testing/Cruelty Free

No Paraben, Lauryl or Laureth Sulfate, Dyes, or PEGs